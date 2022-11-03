Mount Tabor to dedicate tree to William Miller Jr. on one-year anniversary of deadly shooting

The school will hold a moment of silence on Thursday to remember William Miller Jr.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday marks one year since the deadly shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.

Police said 16-year-old Maurice Evans Jr. shot and killed 15-year-old William Miller Jr. in the school.

It took hours to find and arrest Evans.

Meanwhile, families waited in fear to bring their students home.

The Mount Tabor family would never be the same - shaken by the violence but forever bonded in collective grief.

The school will hold a moment of silence on Thursday to remember William Miller Jr. Mount Tabor will dedicate a tree and plaque in the Spartan Memory Garden to his memory.