FREE GROCERIES: Greensboro church giving away $100 gift cards for Easter

Church members will pass out two-hundred $100 gift cards at Food Lion on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro church is doing something big for the community for Easter.

Mount Zion Baptist Church announced it will give away $20,000 worth of free groceries to families who need it most.

The gift card giveaway will be helped on Friday, April 7, starting at 8 a.m. at the Food Lion at 1023 Alamance Church Road in Greensboro.

Church members will pass out two-hundred $100 Food Lion gift cards.

All cars are encouraged to enter Food Lion at the main entrance on Alamance Church Road and follow the directions of the others.

The church says this event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

It's not the first time Mount Zion Baptist has done a big giveaway. Last year, the church filled up 200 cars with free gas.

"As a committed partner of Greensboro, Mount Zion continues to support the community through servanthood and partnership," a church spokesperson said about the giveaway.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.