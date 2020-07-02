ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Fire Marshal's Office have last to rest Accelerant K-9 Phoenix. Phoenix was laid to rest on Thursday, February 6 due to health complications.

Phoenix came to the Fire Marshal's Office after serving many years with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

Through an agreement with the N.C. State Property Office, Phoenix was bought by Rockingham County. Former Assistant Fire Marshal John Cruise was assigned as her handler. Phoenix was certified as an Accelerant K-9 through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF).

Throughout her career, Phoenix played a major role in many arson arrests throughout North Carolina as an SBI K-9. As part of the Fire Marshal’s Office, K-9 Phoenix served Rockingham County and the surrounding counties of Alamance, Guilford, Forsyth, Stokes, Caswell, Henry (VA) and Pittsylvania (VA). Phoenix was also influential in the successful prosecution of many arson cases during her career with Rockingham County.

Phoenix retired in 2015 and lived out her remaining days with John Cruise, his wife J.J. and daughter Jamie where she had become one of the members of their family. Phoenix would have been 13 years old this coming July.

NC State Bureau of Investigation

