Movie tickets for $4 this Sunday, August 27, 2023

National Cinema Day is Sunday. You can buy $4 tickets ahead of time online.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This weekend you can see a movie in a theater for $4! It’s all to celebrate National Cinema Day on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

You can go see the movie of your choice, and at the time of your choice, for just $4. What's on the list? Everything from Barbie, Meg2, The Hill, Blue Beetle, Gran Turismo, and Oppenheimer just to name a few!

National Cinema Day is sponsored by the Cinema Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit, whose mission is to promote and expand the cinema industry.

You can buy your tickets through the National Cinema Day site, which takes you to movie theater websites like Regal or AMC and even Fandango.

On the National Cinema Day site, you simply put your city in the search bar, then choose your movie.

2WTK tried it and looked for tickets to Barbie. Sure enough, on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the Greensboro Grande, there are tickets available for $4.27. The site allows you to buy up to 10 tickets. You can buy your tickets ahead of time.

When was the last time you went to the movies for $4? Back in 1994.

According to 1990sflashback.com you were watching Seinfeld, ER, and Home Improvement on TV.

On the big screen, you were going to the movie theater to watch Forrest Gump, Disney's The Lion King, and Pulp Fiction.

Back then, you could also buy a gallon of gas for about $1.11.

CAN'T GO TO THE MOVIES ON SUNDAY BUT WANT TO PARTICIPATE?

On the National Cinema Day website, it says: