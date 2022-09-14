We have never had anything remotely close like this to happen' | Thieves target 50 cars along Highway 311

The Asheboro Police Department and both the Randolph and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 cars and 30 homes were targeted.

Example video title will go here for this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. —

Law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of break-ins.

The Asheboro Police Department and the Randolph and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 cars and 30 homes were targeted along Highway 311 Tuesday morning.

“It makes you feel very nervous,” said Randolph County resident Casey Puckett.

Deputies believe around 3:00 a.m., suspects drove through neighborhoods looking for unlocked car doors to break into.

"It's just really sad that you can't feel safe,’ said Puckett.

Lancer Drive is one of the areas targeted. Puckett said three of her cars were broken into.

"The truck door was wide open. In the blue car, the door was wide open, and in the gray car the door was cracked,” said Puckett.



Nothing was taken but she said things were thrown around in the cars. Darrell Long also lives in the area. One of his cars was broken into.

"Any other time we would have it locked, but at this particular night, the driver-side door was left unlocked. I don't know why, but we are going to try not to let that happen again,” said Long.

He said the break-ins were surprising.

"In the 32 years that we have been here, we have never had anything remotely close like this to happen. But we were fortunate in the fact that nothing was damaged or nothing was stolen,” said Long.

Deputies said there were many cars that had money and valuables taken but were soon recovered.

Deputies are still searching for the suspects believed to be driving a four-door bluish gray car.