WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Friday, drivers will have a new commute option when driving on the east side of Winston-Salem starting Saturday morning.

According to NCDOT, the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will start at U.S. 158 southwest of Winston-Salem and end at I-74/U.S. 311 southeast of the city.

NCDOT said crews plan to open the first stretch of the beltway between U.S. 421/Salem Parkway and U.S. 158/Reidsville Road by 6 a.m.

Officials said the multi-lane freeway loops around the northern part of Winston-Salem.

“We’re excited for Winston-Salem and the entire Triad region to have this new, efficient option for accessing eastern Forsyth County and are looking forward to the next beltway sections that are underway,” NCDOT Division 9 Engineer Pat Ivey said.

NCDOT officials said work on the four-mile stretch started in 2014.

Officials said it will be signed as N.C. 74 until all six sections on the eastern side of the beltway project – between U.S. 52 and Interstate 74 are complete, at which time it will be designated as I-74.

“Most of the eastern loop sections and several of the western sections are currently under construction,” NCDOT said. “The entire project will span 34.5 miles, wrapping from U.S. 158 southwest of Winston-Salem to I-74 southeast of the city.”

Officials said about 100,000 cars and trucks travel through the area every day, which is more traffic than roadways in the area are designed to handle.

NCDOT said the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will help reduce congestion and improve safety along heavily traveled routes in Forsyth County, including U.S. 421/Business 40 and U.S. 52.

“This is decades of planning becoming something people will use that will improve their daily lives,” Ivey said.

