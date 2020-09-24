Multiple businesses vandalized in Durham during demonstrations

Durham police said at least 30 businesses between Main and Market streets were vandalized during the demonstration.

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police said multiple businesses were vandalized during protests in the city Wednesday night.

WNCN reports, protests in the city started around 7:30 p.m. Durham police said at least 30 businesses between Main and Market streets were vandalized during the protest. The officers said a group of about 75 to 100 damaged the buildings. There’s no word on whether arrests have been made.

Protests occurred across the nation after a Kentucky grand jury announced charges against a former Louisville police officer in the Breonna Taylor case, but the charges were not for her death.