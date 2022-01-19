Two Marines killed, two others injured in Camp Lejeune military vehicle crash

Marine officials said the military vehicle was involved in a rollover crash in Onslow County.

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Two Marines were killed and two others injured in a Camp Lejeune military vehicle crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

WNCT reports the rollover crash occurred in the area of U.S. Highway 17 and NC Highway 20. The military vehicle crash involved service members with the 2nd MLG.

A Twitter post from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group reported multiple causalities.

“We can confirm multiple casualties as a result of this incident. More information will be posted here as it becomes available.”

Another Twitter post from 2nd Marine Logistics Group stated, “We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG. We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident. We will release more information as it becomes available.”

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is assisting along with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and police from Camp Lejeune.