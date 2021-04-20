Multiple dogs found dead in Randolph Co. animal cruelty case

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after several dogs were found dead, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said they discovered the dogs last week at a house on Kings Mountain Road in Asheboro. One of the dogs was dead inside a kennel in an outbuilding and two others found deceased inside the house. Deputies said they also seized multiple extremely malnourished dogs from the house.
A warrant was obtained for the arrest of Michael Thomas Hamilton, Jr., 48, who’s charged with three counts of felony kill animal by starvation, five counts of misdemeanor abandonment of an animal, and five counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animal. He was placed in the Randolph County Detention Center on a $15,000 secured bond. He will appear in court on Wednesday.