Multiple dogs found dead in Randolph Co. animal cruelty case

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after several dogs were found dead, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they discovered the dogs last week at a house on Kings Mountain Road in Asheboro. One of the dogs was dead inside a kennel in an outbuilding and two others found deceased inside the house. Deputies said they also seized multiple extremely malnourished dogs from the house.