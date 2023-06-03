Multiple fire investigations underway in Burlington

Police said they are investigating after multiple fires were reported including a fire at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after multiple fires were reported in Burlington Saturday.

The Burlington Fire Department said they responded to a fire at Enterprise Rent-A-Car on North Church Street around 2:40 a.m.

The business had several small fires located inside the building.

There was no one in the building, and firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 25 minutes.

While firefighters were at the fire at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, additional vehicle fires were reported in the nearby area, as well as another building fire shortly after 6 a.m.

Burlington police said the fires were at these locations between 3 a.m. and shortly after 6 a.m. :

N. Church Street and Bland Boulevard (Multiple Vehicle Fires)

N. Church Street and Nike Street (Vehicle Fire)

300 block of Watson Street (Vehicle Fire)

2000 block of N. Church Street (behind DaVita North Burlington Dialysis)

Burlington police and Burlington fire said multiple agencies assisted them with these fires including:

Office of the State Fire Marshall

Alamance County EMS

Alamance County Sheriff’s Department

Faucette Township Fire Department

Duke Energy

Piedmont Natural Gas

Burlington police said they are in the early stages of the investigation and are seeking any additional information from the community.

If you have any information on the fires, call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles Man facing more charges after two deadly house fires in Winston-Salem