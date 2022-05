Winston-Salem police said the crash involved multiple vehicles.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said multiple people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on University Parkway/Cherry Street near Reynolds Blvd.

Police said the crash involved multiple vehicles. They have blocked the Northbound University Parkway and are rerouting traffic to northbound Cherry Street. Southbound University Parkway is down to one lane.

Police said it will take several hours before traffic returns to normal.