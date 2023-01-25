Multiple stores, movie theater to fill vacant spaces along Battleground Avenue

Neighbors in northern Greensboro welcome the businesses but are most excited about the new theater coming to the former Brassfield Cinema.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over the years, we've seen things come and go along northern Battleground Avenue.

Shoppers that once filled stores at the Brassfield Shopping Center vanished.

Along with the businesses that once filled the space like PharMor Drugs, Michaels, and SteinMart.

However, with every lose comes growth.

Biscuitville, Trader Joes, Pet Supplies Plus and Crumble Cookies have started to fill the once-vacant store front.

"It's never a bad thing to have these spaces that have been vacant starting to be filled up," said Summerfield Resident Kara Winicki.

Our partners at the Triad Business Journal report that A Lowe's Home Improvement Outlet store, Habit Burgers, Trek bicycle shop and an art gallery are coming to Brassfield Shopping Center.

But most of all, neighbors are most excited to see a movie theater return to the area.

Brassfield Cinemas closed more than two years ago and the building has since sat vacant.

Golden Ticket Cinemas has purchased the building and work is already underway, inside, to bring new life to the old movie theater.

Contractors are not wasting any time getting to work.

Recliner seats, updated concessions, new projectors, speakers and screens will butter the popcorn of many movie lovers.

"Before COVID, and all that we really want that one more often than any others. It was a smaller theater, it had more of an intimate feel to it, and in the in the summertime, my wife would usually take my son Hayes here to see a movie, and it was generally a lot cheaper for that too," said Greensboro resident Chris Stanford.

Neighbors say projects like the urban loop have also helped reduce the traffic volume along the busy stretch of Battleground Avenue.

"I used the loop today to go to Raleigh, and it's fantastic," said Stanford.

"This area is reminding me a lot of growth in North Raleigh. Now, I know that's going to make some people nervous they're like 'no we don't want this to become a Raleigh' but I do think opening up that loop will really help with the traffic and even us traveling to Raleigh or Charlotte," said Winicki.

No word on exactly when all these new businesses will open.