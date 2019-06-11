GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Health Department has sent an email to students and staff at UNCG to report a confirmed case of the mumps on campus.

The notice was sent to students and faculty Tuesday night. It reveals UNCG’s Health Department is working with county health officials to take necessary precautions. It’s not known at this time if a student or faculty members was infected with mumps.

The case is the latest in a string of infections at Triad colleges. High Point University and Elon University have both reported multiple mumps cases, this year.

