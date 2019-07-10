ELON, North Carolina — The Alamance County Health Department confirms there are now six cases of Mumps at Elon University with the addition of three others.

“We are grateful for Elon’s quick communication with our health department and their continued proactive participation in the response.” says county Health Director Stacie Saunders.



The department says they're working with the university to provide MMR vaccines to Elon students, staff, faculty and family.

They say they've already provided 800 people with an additional dose of the vaccine.

Students can make appointments to get the vaccine by calling 336-278-7230. If any student feels like they have the symptoms of mumps they'll also need to call 336-278-7230.

