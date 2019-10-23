HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University confirms there are three new cases of mumps on campus.

Officials with the school say the three students have been provided with alternative housing and are receiving appropriate care.

So far this semester, there have been 14 confirmed cases of mumps at the University.

"The university continues to work closely with the Guilford County Health Department to ensure that all recommendations are followed to maintain the health and safety of the High Point University community regarding mumps."

