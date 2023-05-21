Murder investigation underway in Rockingham County

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said a person was found dead in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies are investigating a murder in Madison Sunday.

Deputies said they responded to Ramon's Shell at 3656 US Highway 220 around 7:15 a.m. on a report of a dead person in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived they found a person dead who had suffered several gunshot wounds.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is in its early stages. Information on the victim has not been released as they are working to identify the victim and notify family members.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators believe this incident to be a homicide and that it happened around 4 a.m.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232.

