Murder-suicide in Greensboro related to domestic violence

Ravett Robinson and Tevin Jolly were dating before their relationship turned deadly. Jolly shot Robinson before he turned the gun on himself.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police said a man and a woman are dead after a murder-suicide on Saturday.

The Family Justice Center of Greensboro confirmed this was a domestic violence-related murder.

The FJC said since Christmas day, there have been five domestic violence-related homicides in Guilford County alone resulting in nine people dead.

We were told that 34-year-old Ravett Robinson and 31-year-old Tevin Jolly were dating.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Ailanthus Street to Hester Park, after receiving a call of a shooting shortly before 5 a.m.

Police said Robinson was shot and died from her injuries, and Jolly died after turning the gun on himself.

FJC said far too often, violence and abuse happen in private.

“When we see a headline of domestic violence, murder-suicide, or even just a headline of murder-suicide, we could almost always make the connection that it’s domestic and nature. It’s typically a crime of passion with an abuser saying he has so much control that he controls your life and takes his own life,” said Catherine Johnson, Director of FJC.

The FJC said there are some signs to keep an eye out for when it comes to domestic violence including a change in behavior or actions.

"Some pretty big red flags that you're at a higher risk of death. One of those is strangulation. If you're strangled by your partner, you are 1000% more likely to be murdered by that person," Johnson explained.

The investigation into the murder-suicide is ongoing.