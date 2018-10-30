HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. -- A man wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old woman was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Alamance County on Tuesday.

Orange County Sheriff's Office says Xzavier Gibson is suspected of shooting and killing Rashiya Melton on October 28.

U.S. Marshals found Gibson in Graham and transported him to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He is charged with one count of murder and is being held in the Orange County Detention Center under no bond.

Takeem "Mudd" Turrentine is also wanted for murder.

Investigators are looking for a second suspect - Takeem "Mudd" Turrentine, of Durham. He is wanted for one count of murder. Deputies say Turrentine is known to frequent the Mebane area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should call Investigator J. Nazworth at 919-245-2925. The sheriff's office is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

