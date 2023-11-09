This season produced an abundant amount of the fruit.

LITTLE MOUNTAIN, S.C. — The saying goes, 'the darker the berry, the sweeter the juice.' But when we’re talking about muscadines, the saying should be the hotter the berry, the sweeter the juice.

It's muscadine season and the fruit's sweetness has a lot to do with the South Carolina heat, according to a local farmer.

“Oh yeah, you need that heat and humidity," Doc’s Farm Owner Phillip Reddick said. "If you don’t have that, you’re not going to have a, you’re not going to have any fruit that’s worth picking.”

Reddick says before the heat, work starts in the chill of winter.

“January, February, of the pruning of the vine, and then we come in the spring, fertilize and then basically, you wait for your fruit to grow over the summer,” Reddick said.

Right after July’s summer heat cooked flavors on the muscadine vine, the harvest comes in mid-August, and the last of the muscadines come off the vine in mid-September.

“The Muscadine has to have a hot, humid climate to thrive, that’s what makes the fruit grow,” Reddick said.

The fruit is native to the southeastern region of the United States, where the plant can expect that exact type of environment to grow in. This season, the fruit thrived at Doc’s Farm, according to Reddick.

“This season really had a lot of fruit production, more than any that we’ve had because we had the mild type spring and plenty of rain and then July came in, and we had extreme temperatures,” he said.

The hot sun helped produce a fruitful harvest.