The EF-2 tornado which hit on April 15, destroyed 3 Guilford County Schools. Students and staff from Erwin Montessori, Peeler and Hampton Elementary were forced to move to other schools. Teacher's belongings such as supplies and teaching aids were destroyed. The school district has been letting them back into the damaged schools, a few at a time, to see if anything can be salvaged.

"These drums right here were in my classroom in the trailer and I went back to the school to try to retrieve some things," said Preston Kendall.

Kendall had been a music teacher at Hampton Elementary for 6 years. The storm left his trailer classroom in pieces.

"Out of all of the things that were in my classroom I was able to keep three drums," said Kendall holding up one of the African Djembe drums left. He said the school started with 18 of them when he joined. But wear and tear rendered more than half of them unusable. Before the April 15 tornado hit, he had 7 of the drums.

"When I went back some of them were pretty badly beaten up and they didn't really work very well." He also lamented the loss of his upright piano which he and his students enjoyed playing.

"I love singing songs with the kids and playing the piano along with them and that beautiful piano was taken somewhere. Some of the parents said they saw it somewhere in the woods on the next street."

Kendall now teaches music to his students at Reedy Fork Elementary. He's replaced his trailer with a cart filled with what he recovered from the rubble. He was also able to rescue his DJ's mixer which was a gift from when he was in middle school.

"I haven't tested it out. I plugged it in and it cut on so hopefully it still works." With some help, he and his students have found ways of making new music. Donated instruments filled up his cart which is a mobile music classroom.

Johnson Street Global studies and High Point Elementary donated some xylophones and a local music store sent in some children's instruments. Although the teachers and students are adjusting well to the new school, Kendall said he and his students miss having all their equipment.

"I would like to have my piano back. I didn't have a drum set Hampton but it's something that'll be nice to have moving forward so I can teach that to the kiddos." In the meantime, he says he would just have to make do with what is left of his Djembe drums.

"They're kind of special now because they've been through a lot."

Donations can be made to Mr. Kendall's Music Class contact Reedy Fork Elementary which is located at 4571 Reedy Fork Pkwy, Greensboro. The phone number to the school is 336-656-3723.

