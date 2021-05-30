Community holds tribute for High Point pastor who died due to gun violence

Pastor Robert Booth started Hood Holiness Church with the goal of ending violence. He was shot and killed days after being ordained.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Family, friends, and members of the community honored a High Point pastor Sunday who fought against gun violence before losing his life to it.

The service held at God’s United House of Grace and Mercy was a musical tribute to honor Pastor Robert Booth who was shot and killed outside his home last Tuesday on Ardale Drive.

“Robert always said, if he ever ‘went’ he wanted a concert, he was one of the most talented people I ever met in my life,” Dwayne Waden Jr. said.

He started Hood Holiness Church a few months ago with the goal of ending violence with Waden Jr. serving as associate pastor. Booth was shot just days after being ordained.

The two used Christian rap and street ministry to combat violence and spread the gospel.

“We were trying to go into different neighborhoods and different places to just feed people and show love,” Waden Jr. said. “There’s so many people shooting and killing each other out here. There's so much hatred in the world.”

Funeral arrangements are still being made. Proceeds from Sunday’s event are going towards funeral costs and to help Booth’s family.

High Point police are searching for two suspects and a burgundy SUV. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

