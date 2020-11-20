Forsyth County EMT proves just why music is the perfect medicine

In the midst of a global pandemic, civil unrest, and a highly tense election, sounds like music is just what the doctor ordered.

It's true, music brings us joy, a sense of togetherness, and has the power to reduce stress all at the same time.

And folks at a local nursing home got that dosages in full recently!

That's because Forsyth County EMT, Steven Plante, brought forth the medicine after being asked by residents of the nursing home to play some tunes on the piano to bring some cheer.

According to a Facebook post by Forsyth County Emergency Services, Plante not only delighted the residents at the nursing home, but his on crew was well!

"The residents were delighted and our crew left delighted as well. We are proud to have him and his partner Paramedic Michael Belcher as a part of our EMS family."