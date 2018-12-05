GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There's a group of people in Greensboro trying to make their voices louder than R. Kelly's.

"We're standing against sexual assault and sexual violence," explains Omisade Burney-Scott.

Burney-Scott is with a group of protesters who who picketed outside the Greensboro Coliseum Friday night ahead of the R. Kelly concert. They called on the show to be canceled over allegations of sexual abuse against the R&B singer.

R. Kelly has always the claims of abuse and the show went on as planned. Officials at the Coliseum say they expected about 5,000 fans to attend the show, which is a similar number to the attendance rate when R. Kelly played the venue back in 2016.

"You cannot put entertainment over the safety and well-being of black girls and women," says Cherizar Crippen, who is a leader with the local Black Lives Matter group.

A few dozen people joined Crippen and Burney-Scott at the protest, which started around 6 p.m. and went until 8 p.m. as the 7:30 show was getting underway. They held signs that said "#MuteRKelly" and "Stand With Survivors."

R. Kelly tweeted his own message, saying he would give out shirts at the concert that say "Turn R. Kelly Up."

Some of his fans aren't deterred by the allegations, noting he's innocent until proven guilty.

"He's a wonderful artist," says one fan from Myrtle Beach, adding nothing would change her mind about that or going to see him in concert

But this movement against the R&B singer is gaining traction. Just this week, Spotify and Pandora are no longer promoting his songs.

The protesters hope it leads to more substantial change, not just with R. Kelly, but with rape culture in general.

"That's what we're out here to do today," explains Crippen. "Make them uncomfortable."

