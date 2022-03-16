My 2 Cents: The Daylight Saving Time Debate

For decades, Daylight Saving Time has been a part of our society. WFMY's Lauren breaks down the pros and cons as Congress considers making it permanent.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For decades, Daylight Saving Time (DST) has been a part of time. We set our clocks ahead one hour in the Spring and back an hour in the Fall.

Soon, this biannual ritual could come to an end. There's a bill in Congress to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. It's already passed the Senate.

The debate is never-ending.

Some may say DST is bad for your health. Research shows changing the clock by an hour disrupts our body clocks which can result in tiredness or even increase the risk of a heart attack.

Others may say it doesn't save much energy, which was once one of the key driving factors for implementing DST in the first place.

But for every con, there's a pro… pros that I think hold more weight.

Reports show DST promotes an active lifestyle. When the sun sets later, there is time to go for a brisk walk after work. Outdoor activities can be a great stress reliever after a busy workday.

DST can be good for the economy. An article I read states later daylight means more people shopping after work which means an increase in retail, gas, and snack sales. I for one don't feel like running errands when it's dark out.

Lastly, longer daylight hours promote safety. Studies found it contributes to improved road safety and a decrease in robberies.

I wouldn't mind if DST became permanent, but we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, go enjoy the daylight hours while you can.