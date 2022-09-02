My 2 Cents: What Black History Month means to me

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When I think of Black History, I don't just think of the month of February.



I think of it - for 365 days a year.



Black people played a major and vital role in the development of America.



Growing up, Black History and Black History month were always celebrated in my household.



As the daughter of an Army Colonel, I moved around a lot, and often I was the only black child in my classroom.



My parents made it their duty to ensure my sister and I knew our Black History and that we learned about the leaders and activists who helped create a space for us to be successful and obtain opportunities that were once not attainable to blacks.



I remember in the second grade my parents took my sister and I to visit Frederick Douglass' home.



Reading his memoir at such a young age sparked my interest in Black Studies...learning beyond the figures who are typically discussed in a public classroom.



Figures like Medgar Evers, Marcus Garvey, Ella Baker, and Ida B. Wells… the list goes on.



Throughout high school, I competed in multiple Martin Luther King Oratorical competitions.



I crafted my own speeches based on Dr. King's philosophy.



My desire to learn more about Black History intensified as I entered my first year at the University of Virginia.



As double English and African American Studies Major, I took courses on Food in the African Diaspora, African American Theater, Racial Politics, and Public Health.



People often ask me, "What can you do with an African American Studies Degree?"