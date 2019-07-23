GREENSBORO, N.C. — Logan Clendon was on a routine drive down Lawndale Drive to see his parents on a rainy Tuesday.

Clendon lives in Greensboro and travels the road just about every day. He was driving near the Lake Jeanette intersection when a big tree starting falling toward the road and towards his BMW.

"Next thing I know, the tree's falling on top of me and the cars in front of me are accelerating," Clendon said.

Clendon says he tried to swerve into the center lane to avoid the branches, but ended up getting moreso into the tree's path. Clendon was alright aside from a small cut on his arm. But it scared him pretty good.

"My life flashed before my eyes," Clendon said. "It was cool to know that's just not just a story people tell you. It was terrifying, to be honest."

The car's windshield was damaged significantly. The tree closed all four lanes of the surrounding stretch of Lawndale Drive.

