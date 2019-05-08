GREENSBORO, N.C. — My Little Pony Live is coming to the Triad next spring!

In it's first U.S. tour, the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic characters will take the stage in their all-new musical debut - My Little Pony Live.

The original production features popular pony friends affectionately called, “the Mane Six” – Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Rarity, Fluttershy, Applejack and Rainbow Dash. Fan favorite Spike the Dragon rounds out the lineup.

My Little Pony Live comes to the Steven Tanger Center for the performing arts on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and will go on sale Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office.

