'My whole soul is in this - uniting our people, uniting our nation' | Greensboro faith leaders on President Biden's inaugural call for unity

President Joe Biden's inaugural speech focused on the importance of unity - to repair, to restore, and to heal our nation. He acknowledged that some may see this as a "foolish fantasy," but local faith leaders are hopeful it can be a reality.



"My whole soul is in it. Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this - uniting our people. uniting our nation," said President Biden, "I ask every American to join me in this cause."

This call to action came just weeks after turmoil at the Capitol, on January 6.

"It is the worst of who we are, it is not the best if we are," said Kim Priddy, pastor of Sedgefield Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, "And to be able to, two weeks later, look at that same physical space and witness something so different was just hopeful to me."

Priddy, alongside pastors Darryl Aaron, of Providence Baptist Church, and Alan Sherouse, of First Baptist Church in Greensboro, shared their thoughts about what President Biden's message means to them - and means, for America.

"We come around the communion table. We come around the fellowship table. We come around these spaces. Churches need to create the space in so that we can have hard conversations so we can get to the heart of the matter, of what we perceive divides us," Priddy said.

"Not simply unity but, how do we move forward? How do we continue to move in a direction regardless of the roadblocks, that would continue to allow us to celebrate and affirm the principles of democracy?" said Aaron, "I think our challenge and I think Biden‘s challenge for unity was a way of saying there are enough people who continue to believe - stand firm and hold fast to the principles of democracy."