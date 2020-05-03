RALEIGH, N.C. — A routine stop at a neighborhood convenience store in Jamestown on Leap Day led to Russell Davis' $1,378,163 Cash 5 win!

“I stopped, like I normally do, to get some things for the house,” said Davis. “I saw that the jackpot had gone up, so I got a ticket.”

According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Davis paid $1 at the Quick Mart on West Main Street in Jamestown for his Quick Pick ticket and went home.

“I checked my phone the next morning,” he said. “When I saw that all of the numbers matched perfectly I looked at my phone and to my ticket and back to my phone. I must’ve done that about four times.”

The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the Leap Day drawing, beating odds of 1 in 962,598.

After state and federal tax withholdings he took home $975,051. When asked what he’d do with the money he said he’d like to keep it simple.

“I’m going to pay off my house, take care of some debt, and take a little vacation,” said Davis. “My wife and I get to go wherever we want now!”

Other Stories:

Fines, jail time can come with breaking a coronavirus quarantine

Tennessee tornado victims: How to help

Coronavirus: Schools take precaution, urge responsible personal hygiene

ACC Basketball tournaments expected to bring millions of dollars to Greensboro economy

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775