VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Alexis Sutton stood at Carolanne Terrace Apartments Thursday holding a bag filled with chalk. Normally, you might find the 12-year-old putting the chalk to use, drawing a hopscotch board on the sidewalk outside her building or using it to create colorful pictures with her brother.

No more.

"Disappointed," said Alexis.

Management at the complex posted a letter in the Sutton Family's building, telling the people who live there that sidewalk chalk drawings are considered graffiti. The letter cited a section in the tenant's rental agreement that refers to objectionable conduct and states that people can be evicted based on violation of the section.

"I think it's just crazy they they think it's graffiti, and you wash it away with some water or rain," said Alexis.

Chelsie Sutton, Alexis' mother shared a picture of the letter on 13News Now's Facebook page.

Sutton said the children had drawn on the sidewalk outside of the building for years without any problem. The letter came after the children's recent drawing sessions. Alexis and her brother said it included a hopscotch board, balloons, and Avengers characters, including Hulk.

"I think there should have been a little more investigation before banning it," Sutton stated, adding that if there is a ban, it should be complex-wide.

13News Now was in touch with the property manager. She said the the Hulk drawing came with a penis. Neither she nor the Suttons had a picture to prove or disprove the claim. Neighbors who talked to 13News Now said they could understood the management's decision if the drawings including vulgarities or vulgar images. None of those neighbors recalled seeing anything along those lines. The property said since word of the decision has made the rounds, she has received death threats.

Maintenance workers said there has been a chalk ban for other buildings in the past. If there are any children's pictures outside the Suttons' building, the management said it would charge the parents of those children at least $20.

