Myrtle Beach businesses looking to hire lots of workers right now

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach sees millions of visitors each year, including many from the Midlands wanting a vacation or quick trip to the coast.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce recently posted on social media that many places in the Grand Strand are hiring, so if you plan to visit soon you might want to pack your patience or a resume.

“It’s a complete 180 from April 2020, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Karen Riordan said.

When the pandemic hit more than a year ago, businesses had to close their doors and many lost jobs. But now, Riordan said it’s hard to find a place not hiring.

“Here we are 12 months later in a recovery that is happening faster than we would of anticipated," Riordan said.

A turn around the business community has long waited for but Riordan said it is creating work shortages.

"The whole Grand Strand seems to be hiring, you really can’t go by any store front without seeing help wanted signs out," Riordan said.

From closed signs to now hiring, it’s a much different scene this year.

"We need more folks in our hotels, our attractions, our shops and certainly our restaurants are really feeling it right now," Riordan said.

Riordan said their data is showing trends above where Myrtle Beach was in 2019, but with more visitors she reminds people to plan ahead.

"Pack your patience, be aware of that you will see many signs up at many businesses that will alert them were not fully staffed yet so please bear with us a little bit," Riordan said. "The truth of the matter is, the folks working in the tourist industry right now are pulling double shifts, they are working 6-7 days a week to just keep up with that guest demand. They are working really hard right now.”