PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — Someone won the North Carolina Education Lottery $1,000 A Day For Life prize last night, but no one has claimed the winning ticket.

The lottery said five white balls and the Lucky Ball were drawn matching the winning ticket on Thursday night. The winner bought the Lucky For Life ticket at a Food Lion in Pfafftown, North Carolina on Yadkinville Road.

The winner gets $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. It's unknown whether or not the mystery person is even aware of their good fortune.

