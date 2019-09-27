BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington-Alamance County Branch of the NAACP will make a public statement regarding the allegations of harassment against Rev. Curtis E. Gatewood Friday morning.

A press conference will be held sometime around 11 a.m.

Gatewood is accused of inappropriate conduct in 2017 by a former coworker.

The branch says it is going to address the allegations and the investigation.

►DOWNLOAD THE NEW WFMY NEWS 2 APP HERE!

Earlier Thursday, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said he suspended Gatewood's membership.

The former employee of the North Carolina NAACP who says Gatewood sexually harassed her says his suspension from the civil rights organization is "a bittersweet victory."

Gatewood has denied the allegations and says he'll seek a hearing on his suspension.

The suspension means Gatewood can't run for president of the North Carolina NAACP. The election is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Our new phone and tablet app have a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

RELATED: Records: At least 10 Knoxville PD personnel investigated for harassment, sex-related behavior since 2014

RELATED: Greensboro Zaxby's Worker Fired After Reporting Sexual Harassment, EEOC Lawsuit Says

RELATED: 11 more women accuse opera legend Placido Domingo of sexual harassment