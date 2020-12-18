'We've got your back': NAACP condemns firing of Rockingham County Schools superintendent

The Reidsville chapter of the NAACP wants Dr. Rodney Shotwell to get his job back. Shotwell was fired by members of his own party on Monday, without reason.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — "We've got your back."

That was the message to ousted Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell from members of the Reidsville chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

During a Friday news conference, NAACP members demanded an explanation from school board members about why Shotwell was fired and demanded he gets his job back.

"Dr. Shotwell has made significant strides of excellence throughout his tenure to transform this district into an oasis of best practices of an educational system. He's a strong advocate of students first. A trailblazer and trendsetter of modern technology, and a positive role model for our community," said NAACP Reidsville speaker Dr. Joseph Bryant.

The chapter said Shotwell helped improve student test scores, increased the graduation rate, built new facilities, and recruited great teachers during his administration.

Shotwell, a registered Republican, was fired by the Republican-led school board on Monday. He said he wasn't given a reason why.

WFMY News 2 reached out to every board member who voted to fire him. Apparently, they don't have to give a reason.

In a statement, Board Chair Kimberly McMichael said, "The Board of Education voted 4-3 to terminate Dr. Shotwell's contract. No reason was provided because the contract allows termination with a 90-day notice."