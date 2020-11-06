Najee Baker killer pleads guilty to manslaughter charges

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a college student.
Jakier Austin entered the guilty plea Thursday morning in Forsyth County Superior Court, officials said. Austin was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of Najee Ali Baker, a Winston-Salem State University football player.
Baker was shot after a party that was held in January 2018 at Wake Forest University.
Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster said prosecutors were hampered in pursuing a first-degree murder conviction because none of the witnesses would cooperate.
