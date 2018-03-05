HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The High Point Baseball Club is asking fans to name the city's new team.

A Name The Team Contest is happening now until Thursday, May 31. Fans should submit their choices for a team name on High Point Baseball's website.

Fans who enter online and ultimately suggest the final team name will be entered into a drawing for a number of prizes including 2019 season tickets.

A free celebration to announce the top nine names will be on Thursday, June 7 at 6 p.m. at the stadium's construction site at the corner of North Elm Street and Gatewood Avenue. Fans will continue to vote for their favorite team names until the winning name is announced Thursday, June 28.

