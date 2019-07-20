HIGH POINT, N.C. — It’s called a Narcan Packing Party and that’s where more than 50 people gathered in High Point with the hopes of saving lives.
Caring Services and Guilford County Solution to the Opioid Problem (GCSTOP) hosted the Narcan Packing Party. Volunteers were able to get trained on how to properly use Narcan. They packed up more than a 1,000 kits with Narcan and will distribute throughout Guilford County.
Chase Holleman, with GCSTOP, said that while events like this can help combat drug addiction, the problem seems to be out of control.
“Until we can get a lock on that, until there is a safe drug supply, folks are going to continue to die. Because there's no way that folks get dose themselves, the margin for error is too small. We have a poison drug supply at this moment.”
GET HELP NOW
If you or someone you know struggles with drug addition you can text or call GCSTOP at 505-8122, day or night to receive help within a day.
DRUG ADDICTION HOTLINES
SAMHSA’s National Helpline
The SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, 24/7, available 365 days a year for treatment referral and information services.
Call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit the online treatment locators.
National Council On Alcoholism And Drug Dependence
24-hour hotline 1-800-622-2255
More Details: National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence
211 Drug Recovery Addiction Hotline
If you or someone you know has symptoms of drug addiction dial 2-1-1 from any cell phone or landline for help. This is a confidential call and you will be connected with an organization that specializes in recovery.
Another number to call 866-401-6342 is a toll-free number that is available should your service provider be unable to connect to 2-1-1.
More Details: United Way Substance Abuse Addiction Services
Triad Drug Recovery Addiction Services
Call the Alcohol and Drug Services 1-855-801-9817
Alcohol And Drug Resources & Forms
Opioid Treatment Program List NC
