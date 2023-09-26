Narcan vending machine dispensed 300 kits a month in Forsyth County this last year

County officials say since the vending machine was installed in August 2022, there have been around 3600 Narcan kits dispensed at the Detention Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Narcan vending machine in Forsyth County has proven to be very successful since it was put in the detention center a year ago.

About 300 kits have been dispensed from the Forsyth County Detention Center lobby location each month.

Safe to say they've helped save hundreds of lives, here's one of the success stories.

"Someone was walking downtown and came across someone they thought had overdosed, and they did exactly what they were supposed to do. They called 911 first and they ran over and they got a kit out of the dispensing machine and they ran back and it was that kit that reversed that overdose and saved that life," said Denise Price, Behavioral Health Services Director, Forsyth County.

This is one step closer to reducing the nationwide overdose crisis, claiming over 100,000 lives a year.

The vending machine dispenses free Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan.

The goal is to help those struggling with opioid addiction by providing a life-saving medicine that can reverse an overdose.

The reversal works on street drugs such as heroin and fentanyl and prescription versions including oxycodone.

"I think access is absolutely imperative, and whether that's by vending machine or some other access method that's perfectly fine just as long as we are reducing barriers. In Forsyth County, there are several locations where you can get no-cost naloxone," Price said.

People who come to get Narcan do not have to interact with jail staff.

There is also information about relevant resources provided near the machine.

Health officials said Forsyth County is one of many counties in North Carolina to get one of these machines. Wilkes, Buncombe, Pitt, Durham and Cumberland counties also have them.

The Forsyth Regional Opioid & Substance Use Team said NC Harm Reduction Coalition, NCDHHS, and the National Center for States Courts helped get the Narcan vending machine in the Forsyth County Detention Center.

County officials say the one in the detention center has been so successful that they are now considering the location for a second vending machine in West Winston-Salem.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration back in March approved selling the leading version of naloxone without a prescription.

Federal officials believe interest in the vending machines is expected to grow because of this.

The approval allows the nasal spray to be stocked in convenience stores, supermarkets and vending machines.