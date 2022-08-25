x
Free Narcan vending machine placed in Forsyth County Detention Center

People who come to get Narcan do not have to interact with jail staff.
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Detention Center now has a vending machine that dispenses free Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan.

FROST, the Forsyth Regional Opioid & Substance Use Team, shared photos of the vending machine located in the jail's public lobby. The goal is to help those struggling with opioid addiction by providing a life-saving medicine that can reverse an overdose. 

People who come to get Narcan do not have to interact with jail staff. There is also information about relevant resources provided near the machine. 

Health officials said Forsyth County is now one of five counties in North Carolina to get one of these machines. Wilkes, Buncombe, Pitt, and Cumberland counties also have them. 

FROST said NC Harm Reduction Coalition, NCDHHS, and the National Center for States Courts helped get the Narcan vending machine in the Forsyth County Detention Center. 

