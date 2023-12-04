Bodycam video released in Nasanto Crenshaw shooting

Greensboro police released all 104 recordings and community briefings from that night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Viewer discretion advised: Greensboro police release footage of Nasanto Crenshaw shooting

The Greensboro Police Department released 104 recordings of bodycam video from the night Nasanto Crenshaw was shot and killed by a Greensboro police officer.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of W. Market Street around 9 p.m. in a shopping plaza parking lot on August 21, 2022.

Police said two other passengers were in the car -- a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. Officials said all the teenagers are from the Hope Mills and Fayetteville areas.

Police blurred images and redacted the voices of minors in the videos, which is consistent with conditions set by the court.

The critical incident community briefing, 63 body-worn camera recordings, and 41 vehicle-mounted camera recordings are located on the City of Greensboro's YouTube page.

Attorneys for the family of Nasanto Crenshaw reviewed the body cam footage before it was released to the public.

They said the body cam footage will show Crenshaw attempting to drive around the officer and Corporal Matthew Sletten was never in danger.

"We're not here to argue this case in the court of public opinion. But one thing, as representatives of this family, we are not going to allow a narrative to be put out there that's simply not true, it's not true," said Attorney Harry Daniels. "Nasanto Crenshaw was killed unlawfully. When the video comes out, you don't have to take my word for it, the video speaks for itself."

Attorneys for Crenshaw's family have filed a lawsuit against GPD and Corporal Sletten.

The DA said they are not going to charge Cpl. Sletten in Crenshaw's death.

Bodycam footage released on the City of Greensboro's YouTube Page:

