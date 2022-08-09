'A big part of this county' | Community of Wilkesboro celebrates NASCAR's return

NASCAR is back in the Triad, celebrating the area's long stock car racing history.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — NASCAR is coming home, and the Wilkesboro community is ecstatic!

Thursday we learned that the 2023 NASCAR All-star Race is headed back to where racing got it's start.

We thought Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s appearance at the North Wilkesboro Speedway last week was sweet.

However, Thursday's announcement was truly the icing on the cake.

"Growing up in Wilkes County all my life from the time I was three or four until the time it left in 1996, meant great things in the community, extra money, extra jobs for people to have, and the pride in saying we had a NASCAR race. You got to remember where you come from, and I think they got away from that. Now they're realizing what they've missed out on." Ryder Chambers, a Wilkes county resident said.

Not only is the all-star race coming to Wilkesboro great for racing fans, it's great for business owners like Allen Call.

Plus, he's very excited to see what this race can do for his restaurant and community.