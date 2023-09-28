It's coming back! NASCAR All-Star Race returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024

NASCAR announced Thursday that the 40th All-Star Race will take place at the historic track, with events running from May 17-19, 2024.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — The NASCAR All-Star Race will return to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024.

NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports announced Thursday that the 40th All-Star Race will take place at the historic track, with events running from May 17-19, 2024.

“As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, the return to racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway was one of the indelible moments of the 2023 season,” said Ben Kennedy, Senior Vice President, Racing Development and Strategy. “We look forward to bringing the NASCAR All-Star Race with the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, back to North Wilkesboro next season to create new generational memories at this historic venue."

On Friday, customers who bought 2023 All-Star Race weekend packages will get a pre-sale opportunity by email to buy 2024 ticket packages.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, all remaining ticket packages will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m.

North Wilkesboro, then a dirt track, hosted its first race in May of 1947 and its first NASCAR race in 1949.

This past May, in the first Cup Series at the track since 1996, Kyle Larson won the All-Star Race.

