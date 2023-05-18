Fan Fest shifts into high gear during NASCAR All-Star Race week

Fans celebrate the return of racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway during NASCAR All-Star Race Week.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Fans from all across the country are celebrating the return to racing during NASCAR All-Star Race week at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Several fans traveled this week from far and wide to see legends like Dale Earnhardt Jr. compete but today fans are enjoying the history of NASCAR with music, food, and racing video games.

Check out all the fun fans had at Fan Fest!

