NASCAR All-Star Race tickets limited sale for weekend packages

NASCAR said there will be a limited number of single-day tickets will be available at 12 p.m. on February 22nd for Sunday, May 21st.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above shows a North Wilkesboro Speedway construction update from December 2022.

It's happening...

Ticket sales for the main event at North Wilkesboro Speedway are sold out but, there are a limited number of single-day packages for other events happening that weekend.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 22 at 12:00 p.m. est.

These single-day tickets will include NASCAR practice and qualifying sessions, plus the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Tyson 250 race and concerts.

NASCAR posted the following statement regarding ticket sales on their website:

A limited number of weekend grandstand packages will be available at 12 p.m. EST on February 21st. A limited number of single-day tickets will be available at 12 p.m. EST on February 22nd for Sunday, May 21st infield access, Saturday, May 20, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, as well as for Friday, May 19, which includes Cup and Truck Series practice on All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil Company.

Meanwhile, work on the speedway is still underway. Construction crews have been laying asphalt and getting the speedway ready to host thousands of fans.

NASCAR All-Star weekend kicks off May 19.

