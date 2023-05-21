NASCAR fans take their kids to NASCAR All-Star Race

Many racing fans going to the races this weekend came to the tracks as kids, and now they're bringing their kids.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What an exciting weekend with the Nascar All-Star race returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway. Many racing fans going to the races this weekend came to the tracks as kids, and now they're bringing their kids.

Parents who attended the races as children probably went with their parents. And when they get to the races, hearing the loud engines and smelling the burning rubber, it conjures up images of their own experiences, and it's like going back in time into their own childhood.

A shared experience often helps create traditions. If a parent went to the races as a youngster and enjoyed it, then they want to continue the tradition with their own children. Additionally, spending quality time together and building memories helps creates a stronger connection between parents and kids.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb – Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline, and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, I'd appreciate it if you give my page a "like."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.