NASCAR Hall of Fame to reopen next week with COVID-19 precautions in place

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Hall of Fame will reopen to the general public next week with reduced capacity and enhanced health and safety measures in place.

The Hall of Fame will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, with Tuesdays reserved for private groups and special events. In advance of its official reopening, the Hall will also welcome back existing members on Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13.

“We’re thrilled and ready to welcome back guests to the NASCAR Hall of Fame,” said Winston Kelley, Executive Director. “The health and safety of our visitors and staff is our highest priority, and based on months of hard work from our teammates at the Hall and Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, we are confident we are prepared to safely reopen.”

To meet the new operational demands brought on by COVID-19, the Hall and the CRVA have re-written protocols to a standard called “We Clean with Care,” which translates to rigorous measures involving sanitizing and disinfecting all venues with increased frequency and implementing new personal safety best practices.

Below are a few of the measures being implemented at the NASCAR Hall of Fame:

In accordance with state and local guidelines, guests are required to wear face masks or coverings throughout their time at the Hall

Cleaning crews have increased cleaning frequency with special attention given to high-touch areas (elevator buttons, stair handrails, etc.)

Guests will be provided with a complimentary individual stylus to accommodate no-touch interactions with the Hall’s many touch-screen exhibits. In addition, interactive displays will be sanitized multiple times per day

Electrostatic/disinfectant sprayers will be used in high-touch areas including, but not limited to, the High Octane Theater, racing simulators, Pit Crew Experience and Legends Room

Color-coordinated microfiber cloths are being used with a disinfectant cleaning solution to eliminate cross-contamination in high-touch areas

Dozens of hand sanitizer stations have been installed strategically throughout the building in high traffic areas

All NASCAR Hall employees have been provided with face masks and are required to wear them while on duty

Foot claws have been installed on all restroom doors for hands-free use

Cleanliness patrols are being implemented to disinfect high-touch areas throughout the day and to check that all soap and sanitizer dispensers are full

All team members have completed mandatory training sessions to understand and implement these modified procedures and sanitation practices to provide for health of both guests and employees

CDC “Stop the Spread of Germs” posters and signage detailing proper handwashing/hygiene procedures in both English and Spanish have been placed in all bathrooms

For full list of health and safety protocols being implemented at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, visit nascarhall.com/clean.