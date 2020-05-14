MARTINSVILLE, Va. — NASCAR will return to the Martinsville Speedway in June. The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race will be hosted at the Martinsville Speedway.

According to a press release, NASCAR and the city of Martinsville have worked closed with health officials to safely bring races back to the community. Fans will not be in attendance but they will broadcast on FSI, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The city's spring race weekend was scheduled for May 8-9 but was postponed back in April due to the pandemic.

The Whelen Modified Tour race scheduled for May 8 has been canceled. TIcketholders may elect to receive a credit for the full amount plus an additional 20% off on a future race. For more information click here.

The race and broadcasts will happen on June 10th at 7 p.m.

