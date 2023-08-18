NASCAR suspends 3, including Gibsonville man arrested on sex offender charges

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Joel Courage, a registered sex offender, didn’t report his motorsports business, which helps young aspiring NASCAR drivers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Associated Press reports that NASCAR indefinitely suspended part-time drivers Chris Hacker and Jason White on Thursday following their recent arrests for allegedly driving while impaired.

NASCAR also indefinitely suspended Joel Courage of Gibsonville, following his arrest on Aug. 9 by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Sex Offender Registration Unit.

The sheriff’s office said Courage, 44, was operating E33 Motorsports & Development in Mooresville. The business helps find and train young drivers for NASCAR and other series.

Courage was convicted in California in 2008 on 14 sex offenses related, the sheriff’s office said. He was 29 years old at the time of his conviction. He registered as a sex offender in Guilford County in February 2018.

The sheriff’s office said Courage’s new charges – failure to register, falsification of verification notice, and failure to return verification form – are because he didn’t report a website and social media accounts tied to his business. North Carolina law states sex offenders must report any such “online identifiers.”

As for the other suspensions - White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. White has made 157 career starts in NASCAR’s Truck Series, 55 in the Xfinity Series, and two in the Cup Series.

Hacker, 23, was arrested in Huntersville on Tuesday and charged with driving while impaired. He has competed in 14 Truck races and two Xfinity races.

