DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — It was a special day at Victory Junction as NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace made a pit stop at the camp.

Wallace who drives for Richard Petty Motorsports visited with campers and signed autographs. He said the kids are inspiring and they all just want to have fun.

“They are lit up and they’re having a good time knowing they can come here and have the time of their life and not have any worries in the world.”

Wallace joined in the fun from dancing to the pizza party, and even cooling off with a snow cone.

“It’s incredible to see what the King, Kyle, and Adam Petty have all dreamed of come to fruition and be able to be lived out by the kids.”

Victory Junction is a year-round camp for children living with chronic medical conditions and serious illnesses.

Since 2004 they have helped more than 50,000 campers enjoy Victory Junction.

Find out how you can help Victory Junction.