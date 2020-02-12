Nash County deputy dies after Thanksgiving crash

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Jared Allison had his blue lights and sirens on while responding to the crash.

NASH COUNTY, N.C. — A Nash County deputy who was involved in a traffic crash Thanksgiving night has died, according to the sheriff’s office.

WCNC reports, deputy Jared Allison, 26, was hit by another vehicle at an intersection while responding to a traffic stop involving a motorcycle.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Allison had his blue lights and sirens on while responding to the crash. Investigators said he tried to avoid the crash but went into the median and hit a culvert and overturned.

“We ask everyone to keep Jared’s family as well as our deputies in your prayers as we all grieve the loss of a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of Nash County,” Sheriff Keith Stone said in a news release.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Allison is survived by his wife and 9-year-old son.